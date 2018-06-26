Tourists banned from mosque over 'sexy dance'

The pair, believed to be foreigners, were filmed doing the dance in skimpy shorts and tops exposing their midriffs on a wall outside the main mosque in the city of Kota Kinabalu, a popular site for visitors and tour groups

A Malaysian mosque has banned tourists after a video of two female visitors in skimpy outfits dancing in front of the Muslim holy site went viral online.

The pair, believed to be foreigners, were filmed doing the dance in skimpy shorts and tops exposing their midriffs on a wall outside the main mosque in the city of Kota Kinabalu, a popular site for visitors and tour groups. Mosque chairman Jamal Sakaran over the weekend slammed "the unacceptable behaviour by foreign tourists" and announced a temporary halt to any tourists visiting the mosque in Sabah state, adding the move was to preserve the sanctity of Islam. The nationality of the women involved was not clear.

State Tourism Minister Christina Liew said no legal action would be taken against the pair as they were likely unaware of the severity of their actions. But authorities wanted to track them down to explain "that something they deemed as 'fun' was actually disrespectful and not right in Sabah".