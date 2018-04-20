Tourists in Goa advised to stay away from beaches due to rough sea

Coastal states including Goa are advised to be cautious as rough sea conditions will prevail during these days

Following a warning of high waves for coastal states issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS), a Goa government-appointed agency on Friday advised people to stay away from beaches during the week-end.

"INCOIS has issued an alert, cautioning that there may be high-energy swell waves along the coast on April 21 and 22," said Drishti, the government-appointed life-guard agency which looks after safety at Goa's beaches, in a release. "Coastal states including Goa are advised to be cautious as rough sea conditions will prevail during these days.

The states and the Union Territories for whom the warning has been issued are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal," the release said.

