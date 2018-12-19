Christmas 2018: Spreading the joy of toys among kids

christmas

The spirit of Christmas goes beyond that of celebration. For, it's also about giving. It's about bringing joy to those less fortunate than us. And one way to do that is by bringing a smile to the face of at-risk children, a phrase used to denote kids who are disadvantaged in terms of health, wealth or psychological well-being. With that in mind, Thriive Art & Soul and Toybank — a not-for-profit organisation — have joined hands to initiate a campaign that seeks to spread cheer among such children.

The method is simple. If you have any unwanted toys lying around at home, drop them off at Thriive's office at Nariman Point between Monday and Friday. Or, call the number listed below for help with the same. And we aren't just talking soft toys here. It can be anything from board games, to educational toys and games, Lego sets and toy cards, puzzles, chess, and paraphernalia for sport and outdoor games. So, do a good deed before Christmas for, like they say, what goes around comes around.

On Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm

At Thriive Art & Soul, 11th floor, 118, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point.

Call 7506424584

Free

