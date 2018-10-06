Toyota to recall 2.4 mn hybrids

international

The latest recall affects several models of Toyota's Prius and its Auris hybrid vehicles produced between October 2008 and November 2014, with more than a million of the affected cars in Japan

Toyota Prius. Representational Image

Japanese car giant Toyota said Friday it is recalling more than 2.4 million hybrid cars over a fault that could cause crashes, just a month after an another recall affecting hybrids.

The latest recall affects several models of Toyota's Prius and its Auris hybrid vehicles produced between October 2008 and November 2014, with more than a million of the affected cars in Japan. Another 8,30,000 are in North America, 2,90,000 in Europe, 3,000 in China, and the rest in other parts of the world.Toyota said the cars involved in the recall had already been involved in previous recalls in 2014 and 2015, but "the remedy conducted then did not anticipate the new condition identified in this recall."

