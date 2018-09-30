TPCC working president Revanth Reddy ready for probe over corruption charges

national

The Congress had condemned the raids and termed it as "political vendetta" by the ruling TRS in the state and the BJP at the Centre, a charge denied by both TRS and BJP

Telangana Congress Working President A Revanth Reddy. Pic/PTI

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Working President A Revanth Reddy, whose properties here were searched by the Income Tax authorities, Saturday dismissed the charges of alleged financial irregularities levelled against him and said he is ready for a probe.

"Since the day I was elected as member of the Legislative Council in 2007 and till today when I am speaking to you, I am ready for a probe into my assets, liabilities and other details by a sitting judge," he told reporters here. Hitting out at the TRS and its president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he demanded to know if he was ready for such a probe. Revanth Reddy had earlier alleged that there was a conspiracy against him by the TRS and BJP.

On September 27, while addressing a public meeting in Kosigi town in his constituency Kodangal,he alleged that Prime Minister Narendar Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were trying to "foist" cases against him. Countering Reddy, TRS MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy Saturday asked "Why are you hitting out at TRS, leaders and government? If you are honest... you can answer to those (probe agencies) who came against you," he said. Income Tax officials had on September 28 said they seized some 'key documents' during raids on the residence of Reddy and his close relatives.

The officials had conducted searches at over a dozen offices and residences belonging to Reddy and his relatives here and different parts of the city on September 27 and 28. A senior official of the I-T Department had said the raids were aimed at an infrastructure company belonging to Revanth Reddy's relatives. The Congress had condemned the raids and termed it as "political vendetta" by the ruling TRS in the state and the BJP at the Centre, a charge denied by both TRS and BJP.

Meanwhile, former MP and film actor of yesteryears Vijayshanti, who has not been active in politics in the last four years, attended a Congress party meeting Saturday. Vijayshanti, who will be one of the star campaigners for Congress in the coming assembly elections,expressed confidence that the party would win the battle against TRS. Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year. However, the assembly was dissolved earlier this month as per a recommendation of the state cabinet, which necessitated elections ahead of the schedule.

