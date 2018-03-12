Traces of nerve agent found in UK restaurant

But UK officials haven't publicly confirmed that any trace of the nerve agent has been found and say the risk to the public remains low. Officials haven't said what type of nerve agent was used



Among the sites they are searching is the Zizzi restaurant, which is closed to the public. Pic/AFP

British media reported yesterday that traces of the nerve agent used to attack a Russian ex-spy and his daughter have been found in Salisbury where the two were poisoned. BBC said its sources say traces were found at a restaurant where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia reportedly ate before falling critically ill, and a pub. BBC also reported that up to 500 people who dined at the restaurant or frequented the pub have been told to wash their possessions as a precaution. Sky News says traces were found in several locations.

But UK officials haven't publicly confirmed that any trace of the nerve agent has been found and say the risk to the public remains low. Officials haven't said what type of nerve agent was used.

A large-scale police investigation is underway in Salisbury as forensics experts wearing protective gear search for clues. Among the sites they are searching are the Zizzi restaurant, which is closed to the public, and the gravesites where Skripal's wife and son are buried.

Skripal's house has also been extensively searched for clues and traces of the nerve agent. Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Saturday evening it is still "too early" to determine who is to blame for the attack. Senior government officials have vowed to respond robustly if the Russian government is found to be responsible.

