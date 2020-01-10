Tracing footsteps

The Museum Society of Mumbai in collaboration with the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, St Xavier's College, is hosting their annual department exhibition Vividha 2020: ChappalÄÂnkruti — Footwear Of The Ancients. Through this exhibition, they aim to promote and preserve culture by creating awareness about rare aspects of our heritage. It will comprise charts, models and stalls that cater to the theme of traditional footwear in ancient times across the globe as well as the larger aspect of traditional outfits and ornamentation.

On Today, 10.30 am to 3.30 pm

At Woods, St Xavier's College, 5, Mahapalika Marg, Dhobi Talao, Fort.

Call 22620661

