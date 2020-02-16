Track crossing youth escapes death in Diva after alert motorman stops train on time

In yet another incident on Sunday morning, a fast train motorman braked hard just missing a boy crossing tracks and jumping onto the platform. The traumatised motorman MP Chawda train stopped in the middle of the platform and reported the incident.

"While driving Kasara fast train after entering Diwa station, I noticed a young boy jumped from CSMT-bound slow local line train on my track to catch CSMT-bound fast local on platform 4. Seeing the danger to his life, I whistled hard and immediately applied emergency brakes, leading to a drop in speed. The boy managed to climb on the platform by a very narrow margin," Chawda said in his report.

Shortcut. Diva Junction. Mumbai suburban railway. pic.twitter.com/sE7TFPUiCU — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) February 16, 2020

In a similar incident yesterday, a motorman Sanjay Chaudhary had to brake a train hard after an old man crossing tracks failed to climb up the platform in time at Byculla station.

Central Railway spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said, "Crossing train tracks to save a few minutes is a life or death decision. Despite lifts, escalators, Foot Over Bridges, people choose convenience over safety. Trespassing tracks is a punishable offence."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates