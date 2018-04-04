Tracy Morgan joins What Men Want cast

The original What Men Want featured Mel Gibson as a marketing executive who suddenly has the ability to hear what women are thinking after a freak accident



Picture courtesy/Tracy Morgan Instagram account

Comedian Tracy Morgan is set to star alongside Taraji P Henson in What Men Want. Adam Shankman is directing the film, which is inspired by Nancy Meyers' 2000 rom-com, "What Women Want," reported Variety. Will Packer and James Lopez are producing and Shankman executive producing the project.

The original featured Mel Gibson as a marketing executive who suddenly has the ability to hear what women are thinking after a freak accident. In the remake, the roles are reversed, with Henson playing sports agent who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues.

When she gains the power to hear men's thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA's next superstar. The movie is scheduled to release on January 11, 2019.

