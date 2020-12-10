Trade deal or chaotic economic rupture? UK, EU to decide at supper showdown

A mural by British artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the stars on a EU themed flag, is pictured in Dover. PIC/AFP

The leaders of Britain and the European Union were meeting on Wednesday for a dinner that could pave the way to a post-Brexit trade deal - or tip the two sides toward a chaotic economic rupture at the end of the month.

Early-morning comments from both sides insisting that it was for the other to compromise only highlighted the difficult task ahead for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They have just a few hours over a multi-course meal to unstick negotiations that are deadlocked on key aspects of the future relationship for the EU and Britain.

Johnson's press secretary, Allegra Stratton, said the PM and von der Leyen "both believe that there needs to be some political momentum now." Johnson's office said if the two leaders agree, their chief negotiators - who will both attend Wednesday's dinner - could resume talks on a final deal.

But the two sides gave ominously opposing views of the main sticking points - and each insisted the other must move to reach agreement..

"A good deal is still there to be done," Johnson insisted. But he told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the bloc's demands that the UK continue to adhere to its standards or face retaliation were not "terms that any UK PM should accept."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "there is still the chance of an agreement." but the bloc would "take a path without a deal if there are conditions from the British side that we can't accept."

