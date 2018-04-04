Trade war: US criticises 'unfair' China tariffs
White House criticises China after it imposes retaliatory tariffs against the US
Trump's administration had said its duties were aimed at steel and aluminium imports that it deemed a threat to US security. Pic/AFP
The United States has blasted as "unfair" Chinese tariffs imposed on 128 US imports worth $3 billion, including fruit and pork, in the latest tit-for-tat over US duties on steel and aluminium.
China's action, which was decided by the customs tariff commission of the State Council, followed weeks of rhetoric that has raised fears of a trade war between the world's two biggest economies. President Donald Trump's administration had said its duties were aimed at steel and aluminium imports that it deemed a threat to US security, but China's Commerce Ministry called that reasoning an "abuse" of World Trade Organisation (WTO) guidelines.
The US measures "are directed only at a few countries, seriously violating the principle of non-discrimination as a cornerstone of the multilateral trading system, which seriously infringed the interests of the Chinese side," said a statement on the Commerce Ministry website.
'Change ridiculous immigration laws'
Washington: US President Donald Trump attacked Congress for not passing tough immigration laws and described the present system of prosecution and deportation of illegal immigrants as "a whole big wasted procedure". In a series of tweets, he said that the US laws do not easily allow the government to send those crossing the southern border back where they came from.
Stock market slumps for second day
Beijing: Global stock markets fell for a second day on Tuesday amid jitters about US-Chinese trade tensions and mounting public scrutiny of technology companies. Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo all declined. The dollar sank against the euro and yen, but rebounded later against the Japanese currency. Investors worry China's decision to raise tariffs on US goods increases the risk of a broader conflict that might depress global trade.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video