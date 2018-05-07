Trader arrested for adulterating cement in Odisha

A team of Jagatpur Police conducted a raid on Saturday and arrested Lalit Kumar Jain (45), a release issued by City DCP Akhileswar Singh said

Representational Image

A businessman was arrested here today for allegedly trading in adulterated cement from his godown, police said. A team of Jagatpur Police conducted a raid on Saturday and arrested Lalit Kumar Jain (45), a release issued by City DCP Akhileswar Singh said.

Around 7,547 bags of cement along with a large quantity of fly ash and sand were seized from the godown, it said.

"The accused has been booked under sections 420, 482, 485, 120 (B) of IPC and sections 78 and 79 of Trade and Merchandise Act," the DCP added.

