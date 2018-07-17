Trader gets 10 years in jail for supplying adulterated ghee

According to government lawyer Javed Choudhary, in 2011, the police had seized 35 kg of desi ghee in Shamli district, which was found to be adulterated following a laboratory test

Representational Picture

A court in Kairana has sentenced a trader to 10 years in jail for supplying adulterated ghee, officials said today.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajat Verma sentenced the convict, Jamshed, to 10 years of imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him yesterday, they added.

According to government lawyer Javed Choudhary, in 2011, the police had seized 35 kg of desi ghee in Shamli district, which was found to be adulterated following a laboratory test.

A case was lodged against the convict at the Jhijhana police station in Shamli district on October 27, 2011.

