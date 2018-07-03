Traders want Walmart-Flipkart deal to be scrapped

The traders, protesting under the lobby group Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), denounced the deal arguing that it would create "unfair competition" and demanded that the government scrap it

CAIT members protest against Walmart's proposed acquisition of 77% stake in Flipkart in Navi Mumbai, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Delhi traders staged a sit-in on Monday against the proposed acquisition of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart by the international super store giant Walmart.

The traders, protesting under the lobby group Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), denounced the deal arguing that it would create "unfair competition" and demanded that the government scrap it. They also said a body regulating e-commerce should be established.

