Traffic advisory issued in Hyderabad ahead of Rahul-Naidu roadshow

national

After the road show, Chief Minister Naidu will proceed to Royal Sea hotel situated in Asif Nagar via Panjagutta NFCL road and will participate in another road show from 7 pm to 7:45 pm

Rahul Gandhi

In view of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Congress President Rahul Gandhi's roadshow later today, the Hyderabad traffic police has urged commuters to scout for alternative routes.

The roadshow will start at 5:20 pm from Satyam Theatre located at Ameerpet area and will culminate at 6:30 pm.

After the road show, Chief Minister Naidu will proceed to Royal Sea hotel situated in Asif Nagar via Panjagutta NFCL road and will participate in another road show from 7 pm to 7:45 pm.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is also slated to take part in a roadshow at 5 pm from Ramnagar Gundu and will proceed towards Fever Hosptial via Vidyanagar 'Y¿ Junction, Hindi Maha Vidyalaya Junction, Shanker Mutt and will conclude at Fever Hospital at 6.30 pm.

After the roadshow at Fever Hospital, Shah is expected to proceed to Saroorngaar Indoor Stadium. The Telangana Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in Telangana on December 7 to constitute the second Legislative Assembly.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever