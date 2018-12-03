Traffic cop fined Rs 3K for chewing tobacco on duty in Thane

national

Traffic cops chewing tobacco while on duty have invited the wrath of the Thane Traffic DCP Amit Kale who has enforced strict action against such cops. Recently, an assistant sub-inspector (traffic), Kalwa, was fined Rs 3,000 for chewing tobacco while on duty.

Officers who spend a lot of time on the field, get addicted to tobacco and alcohol, sources in the force said. However, DCP Kale is hell-bent on weaning his staff away from such substances.

ASI Sunil Kashiram Kadam has been with the traffic department at Kalwa for the past few months. In the notice that DCP Kale has sent to him, he clearly mentions that while patrolling the area, he had noticed Kadam chewing tobacco. Kale said he spotted Kadam chewing tobacco twice — in September and October — while on duty at Shivaji Chowk in Kalwa. Kale has been fined under sections of the Mumbai Police Act.

When he was asked to give his side, Kadam had said he was washing his hands and could not reply. Another notice was sent to him, where senior officials stated that Kadam was non- cooperative despite knowing the rules. As Kadam refused to follow rules and was refusing to accept that he was at fault, he was told to pay a fine.

Following this, all senior traffic police inspectors have been keeping a strict eye on the force. DCP Kale, said, "This is a general discipline that the force has to follow."

