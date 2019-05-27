Traffic police identify 200 flood spots in Mumbai, urges BMC to fix them

national

The Mumbai Traffic Police identified over 200 locations that are likely to get flooded this monsoon and shared the list with the BMC for pre-emptive action

The Mumbai Traffic Police has listed down over 200 locations that are likely to get flooded this monsoon. The highest number of flood-prone locations are 58 spots in the western suburbs between Bandra and Jogeshwari, 42 locations in the eastern suburbs between Kurla and Mulund and 48 locations in central Mumbai between Mazgaon and Dadar. They also shared the list with the BMC for pre-emptive action but activists pointed out that despite several measures undertaken by the BMC in the past, there has been no drop in the number of waterlogging spots.

According to the Times of India, among the above locations that are likely to witness waterlogging in the western suburbs are Kherwadi and Kalanagar junctions, Amarsons and RK Mission Junction on Linking Road and several locations on SV Road. According to civic officials, encroachment on Chamdawadi nullah in Khar and Bandra (E) is one of the reasons that has affected water flow. According to an official, "Nearly 333 structures obstruct the alignment of the ongoing nullahwidening work. This causes waterlogging in several areas in Bandra (W), including Jay Bharat Railway Colony, National College and SV Road."

"Currently drain widening work has been halted as locals have filed a petition in court seeking relief from demolition," Asif Zakeria, a Congress corporator pointed that waterlogging on SV Road, which is the lifeline of the western suburbs, disrupts traffic movement. "The BMC spends crores of rupees every year, yet have not been able to give the city a flood-free monsoon. With there being no accountability fixed on anyone for flooding, administrative officials take such instances casually," he added.

"Over the past few years, we have been undertaking works to ensure rainwater recedes quickly. On LBS Road near Gandhi Nagar, a new stormwater drain (SWD) network was laid. On BA Road, augmentation of SWD network was taken up, while near Hindmata, an additional pipe drain was laid from Lalbaug police chowky to Shravan Yashwante Chowk by micro-tunnelling method, replacing the Britishera arch. We have also taken up SWD works near Byculla police station," informed an engineer from SWD department.

Activist Nikhil Desai said, "Additionally, the water-carrying capacity of SWD lines isn’t increased adequately". SWD officials said at times when there’s a high tide and there’s ingress of seawater into the city or in low-lying areas, there’s little that can be done. "Some areas are saucer-shaped and therefore water will collect there," said an official.

