Traffic resumes after landslide in Malshej Ghat

After the incident took place, the authorities had apparently reached the spot and worked towards clearing all the debris

A landslide had taken place on Wednesday in Malshej ghat. Due to the landslide, one side of the road was blocked and as a result, it impacted traffic at a particular section in a bad way.

However, on Thursday morning, the debris and boulders were cleared up by authorities and Traffic finally resumed after that on Thursday.

Due to relentless heavy showers from Sunday night, a landslide has been reported at Royal Palm area in Arey Colony, Goregaon on Monday. Reportedly, the landslide broke the compound wall of the Garden Vive building and created havoc in the area.

However, initial reports suggest that no casualties have been witnessed during the incident.

