Trailer of Avengers 4 titled Avengers: Endgame is out!

Avengers: Endgame, the title of Avengers 4 was finally revealed by Marvel with a new trailer of the much-awaited film of the multi-superhero franchise

Screengrab from Avengers 4 trailer

Marvel finally revealed the title of Avengers 4 and released the trailer of the film. Avengers Endgame trailer starts off with Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man drifting off in space recording a message to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). Avengers: Endgame details have been kept under wraps by Marvel since it began shooting last year, but the trailer does give us a little insight on what's to come. As Tony Stark says, "Part of the journey is the end".

The over two-minutes-long trailer was released by directors Russo Brothers-- Joe and Anthony-- on their official Twitter handle. "For those who have been here since the beginning. For those who have joined along the way. For the best fans in the Universe. This trailer is for you...," they captioned the post.

Check out the trailer here:

AntMan (Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) have finally made it to the trailer after much speculations about their appearance in the film since both the characters were missing from Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers: Infinity War featured Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Paul Bettany (Vision), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), among others.

Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely return for the new installment. Avengers: Endgame will be released on April, earlier than expected. The film will preceded by Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel which will release on March 8, and it will be followed by Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home which is set to release on 5 July 2019

