Trailer of Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo's next Doosra out

bollywood

Actor Plabita Borthakur (PK, Lipstick Under My Burka) and Ankur Vikal (Slumdog Millionaire) play the roles of principal characters in Doosra

Doosra

Director Abhinay Deo's upcoming sports drama Doosra made news for the intriguing poster that captivated the attention of audiences. Headlined and narrated through the eyes of a young girl living in a restrained household, the trailer of the film released today giving a peek into the riveting story.

Weaving together two stories of courage and freedom, driven by the iconic moment when Sourav Ganguly pulled off his T-shirt and waved it bare-chested from the balcony at Lords in London, this film brings together sports and the dreams and aspirations of millennials.

Watch the trailer here:

One of India's most famous wins in Cricket, it brought the country together, rooting for the team and lending themselves a sense of self and national pride that had never been experienced before. Set in the late nineties and the early 2000s, the story comes to an important climax after India's victory in the 2002 NatWest final against England. It was a moment that changed an entire generation, a moment that made Indians understand their worth, a moment that gave them liberation.

In the novel format of a sports drama that combines a fictional narrative with the real footage, Doosra depicts the impact of cricket in the real lives of Indians and their attitude. The trailer showcases the protagonist interwoven with Ganguly's T-shirt moment and interviews of well-known names associated with the cricketing world like Harsha Bhogle, Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor, Boria Majumdar, and Piyush Pandey, commenting on the moment.

The original idea behind the film came from Chicago-based Executive Producers Masha and Rohan Sajdeh, which was then developed into a story and screenplay by India's first advertising Grand Prix winner at Cannes - Agnello Dias.

Actor Plabita Borthakur (PK, Lipstick Under My Burka) and Ankur Vikal (Slumdog Millionaire) play the roles of principal characters in Doosra.

Also Read: Abhinay Deo: Audience habituated to be spoon-fed a type of comedy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates