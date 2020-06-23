Trailer of Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari's Sufiyum Sujatayum is all set to release tomorrow

Amazon Prime Video recently announced their upcoming film Sufiyum Sujatayum and are all set to release the trailer of the musical love story tomorrow! Amazon shared on their social media that the trailer will be out tomorrow.

"Love in its truest form has no language or words. Trailer out tomorrow! #SufiyumSujatayumOnPrime World Premiere on July 3. @actor_jayasurya @aditiraohydari @VijaybabuFFH #NaranippuzhaShanavas #Sidhique @Hareeshkanaran #DevMohan #FridayFilmHouse @mjayachandran", the tweet read.

The film stars Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari and is produced by Vijay Babu's production banner Friday Film House.

The much-awaited love story is set for its world premiere this July 3rd, across 200+ countries and territories.

