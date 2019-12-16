Trailer of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar released; check it out

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers unveiled the trailer of Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Darbar on Monday. Darbar will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi and is touted to be one of the most ambitious film of Rajinikanth. Check out the trailer here:

In the trailer, Rajinikanth can be seen playing as a tough and ruthless cop named Aaditya Arunasalam. Rajinikanth had previously played a police officer in the 1992 film Pandian. His portrayal of a cop in another film, Moondru Mugam in 1982, was also well-liked by the audience. Darbar is exactly the kind of masala entertainer that sends all the Rajini fans into a state of hysteria.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. Prateik will play an antagonist in the movie. Nayanthara has previously worked with Rajinikanth in movies like Kuselan, Chandramukhi, and Sivaji. Prateik, however, will be working for the first time with Rajinikanth and Murugadoss.

Darbar is releasing on the occasion of Pongal next year that is January 15, 2020. It's likely to enjoy a smooth run in the South. In the North, Rajinikanth will clash at the box-office with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone, who are coming up with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates