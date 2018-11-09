Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath to release on November 12

bollywood

Still from Kedarnath

After treating the audience with a hard-hitting teaser, the makers of Kedarnath are all set to unveil the trailer on 12th of November, 2018. The trailer will be launched on Monday, which is considered to be Lord Shiva's day. Director Abhishek Kapoor will seek blessings from the centuries-old Babulnath Temple that is situated on a small hillock near Girgaum before attending the event, which is to be held at Juhu

The much-anticipated teaser of Kedarnath has left the audience gushing about the visual treat that the film is set to offer. Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

