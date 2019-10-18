Trailer rams into road divider on Mumbai-Pune expressway, kills one

In a shocking incident, a major accident took place on Mumbai Pune Expressway on evening killing one person after the trailer lost control on the wheel and rammed over the road divider. It got turtled and traffic was left in chaos on the e-way for few hours.

The police have identified the deceased as Sanjay Goroba Vakale (41), a resident of Osmanabad. A case of an accident has been registered by the police and is being probed. The incident took place on around 4.30 pm on Mumbai Pune Expressway on Mumbai lane.

According to Expressway control, "Such accident took place at 43.500 Km point on Expressway on the Mumbai lane. The trailer bore number MH-46-AR-1765 which is owned by Bhimrao Latpate. It seems that the trailer lost control on his wheel because the driver took a turn and rammed over the road divider and got turtled. In the trailer, there were was one driver and two helpers who were all stuck. The accident was such that all three lanes of e-way were blocked entirely."

He added, "The state highway police along with Devdutt and rescue operation was assisted by Khopoli based Apagathgrashtra Manditi sati group who rushed to the spot."

