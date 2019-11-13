Trains collide head-on in Bangladesh, 16 killed

Bystanders look on after a train collided with another one in Brahmanbaria, on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Dhaka: At least 16 people were killed and 60 others injured in a head-on collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria district in central Bangladesh on Tuesday, railway officials said. A railway spokesman said the pre-dawn accident appeared to have occurred when Chittagong-bound Udayan Express was changing tracks at Mondobhag railway station in the district and the Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita coming from the opposite direction collided with it.

"The salvage campaign is nearly completed as Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and our senior officials visited the scene to oversee the rescue drives," the spokesman said. Hayat-ud-Dowla Khan, Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune that the accident occurred because the loco masters did not obey the signals.

According to the police, 12 passengers died on the spot, while the rest succumbed to injuries as the rescue campaign was underway. Local police station chief Shayamal Kanti Das feared that the toll could rise as several passengers were still trapped under the damaged coaches. Railway officials said they immediately suspended the drivers and conductors of the Turna-Nishita train and started investigating the site.

