Transformers star Sophia Myles loses her father to Coronavirus

COVID-19, aka Coronavirus, has brought the world to its knees. From global lockdowns to thousands of people dying due to it, the deadly virus has transformed the world into something else altogether. Besides the general public, a number of famous personalities, too, have been diagnosed with coronavirus; case in point, Tom Hanks and actress wife Rita Wilson.

Recently, Transformers actress Sophia Myles took to social media to inform her fans and followers that her father had passed away and the cause of his death was coronavirus. She wrote on Twitter: "RIP Peter Myles. My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him."

RIP Peter Myles. â¤ï¸



My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him. — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

The actress had first shared the sad news of her father contracting the virus a few days ago, when she shared a photo of her visiting him in the hospital. She had shared, "Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus"

Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/T609EBfAfJ — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

The actress also took to Twitter to thank all her well-wishers and fans for all the condolence messages. She wrote, "Hi guys... I just wanted to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to everyone who has tweeted their love after my Dad's death. I have been blown away by your kindness. He never could understand what Twitter was (!) but I know he would be happy!"

Sophia Myles is a British actress best known for her roles in the Underworld film series, Transformers, an episode on the popular TV show Dr Who, among others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates