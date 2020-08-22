Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Transgender artist takes up idol-making to eke out a living

Festivals are a way to thank the almighty for everything that he has granted us and also seek his blessings for what may come. For many, however, life isn’t that fulfilling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festivals become the single-biggest opportunity for them to earn a living and a bit of prosperity.

This Ganesh Chaturthi is particularly hard and lean for those who hustle hard every day to earn a living. The pandemic and the lockdown have affected the lives and businesses of many, including the transgender community. But what is the spirit of Ganeshotsav if not generosity and acceptance even in the face of the greatest challenge?

A transgender dancer, Sakshi from Goregaon, whose earnings have been hit hard due to the coronavirus outbreak, decided to make Ganpati idols to support herself through this tough time.

Sakshi told Mid-day that ever since the pandemic hit, for almost 6 months, she has been out of work as shows, events, weddings, etc. where she used to perform are now prohibited. So, she joined her friend in his factory where they make Ganpati idols.

Not just moulding and sculpting, Sakshi is also skilled in idol decoration, jewellery and cloth-making. For the last few days, Sakshi is living in Virar, away from her home, so she could dedicate most of her time to her job.

She also expresses gratitude towards her friend, Padmakar, and reveals that they have treated her with utmost respect and care. They have been taking care of her food and accommodation as they work together.

Watch Video: Transgender artist takes up idol-making as a means of livelihood

Her friend, however, does not look at this a favour that he is doing for her, in fact, he too is grateful for having a pair of helping hands at a time when there is a scarcity of artists.

At a time when earning a living seems like the toughest task, Sakshi has decided to not give up but utilise her skills in bringing people joy during festive time and also support herself through the on-going crisis.

