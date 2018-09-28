Transgender band 'The Six Pack' to perform at India Global Summit

national

The Six Pack Band has worked with Bollywood's renowned artists like Sonu Nigam and Anushka Sharma in the past

(from left) Ravina Jagtap, Chandni Suvarnakar, Bhavika Patil, Komal Jagtap, Fida Khan and Asha Jagtap of 6-Pack Band

India's first transgender band, 'The Six Pack Band' will perform at the fourth edition of Tomorrow's India Global Summit, to be held on October 6. Following the judgment of the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality, the band is going to share the insights on the 'Power of Pink' in the LGBT community at the summit.

According to HP Singh, Founder, and Chairman of Global Social (India) Foundation, "the band is a proof itself that the society is changing and is open to the landmark judgment". He said in a statement: "Through this platform and the band, we want to spread the message of equality and acceptance, urge the communities to let them prosper.

"Their session will surely help to promote this year's initiative- 'Let's start with I'." Launched by Yash Raj Films in 2016, the band comprises of six musicians from the transgender community - Fida Khan, Ravina Jagtap, Asha Jagtap, Chandni Suvarnakar, Komal Jagtap, and Bhavika Patel.



A still from the song 'Ae Raju'

The Six Pack Band has worked with Bollywood's renowned artists like Sonu Nigam and Anushka Sharma in the past. "Enough has been said towards this community, which is misunderstood, disregarded and mistreated.

"For the first time, after the Supreme Court decrimanalised homosexuality, this summit will give us a stage to talk about how the economy is losing billions of dollars by stigmatising LGBTQ community and how can we match up with what others can do in finance, hospitality, and fashion," Shamir Tandon, Curator and composer of the band, said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever