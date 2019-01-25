Transgender shot after she refuses sex to duo who offer her a lift in a car

crime

The duo realised that she was a transgender after some time. When she resisted the assault, the two men allegedly shot her and threw her out of a moving car

A transgender, 21-years old, was allegedly shot on Sunday morning for refusing to have sex with two men who offered her a lift in their car from Trilokpuri to Barapullah road.

It was only later that the duo realised that she was a transgender. When she resisted the assault, the two men allegedly shot her and threw her out of the moving car, a police official said. One of the two accused was arrested on Monday.

The police received a distress call at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station around 12.30 in the night and received information that a woman had been shot on the Barapullah flyover in south Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said that a team was rushed to the spot and they found that the victim was taken to AAIMS hospital by a passerby. Biswal told Hindustan Times, “When we reached the hospital, we were told that the transgender had sustained a gunshot wound in her abdomen. We registered a case of attempt to murder.”

According to the DCP, the preliminary probe revealed that the accused were suspected to be members of Sunder Bhati gang and had opened fire in Trilokpuri on the same day that they shot the 21-year-old.

Biswal said, "CCTV footage was checked and we obtained details of the car, which was a taxi. The suspects had moved towards Moolchand Hospital. Following a tip-off that the car would arrive near K-Block at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg on Monday, a trap was laid."

The police team spotted the car around 9.30pm, DCP said. When the police signalled the driver to stop, he instead accelerated and hit a barricade. “Our team managed to overpower the driver. He was identified as 24-year-old Sagar Kumar alias Lampak, a resident of Trilokpuri.” The police also found a countrymade pistol in the car.

During interrogation, Lampak also revealed that he and his associate Chandra Kant had offered a lift to the transgender.

"He said that he drove with Kant and the victim to Barapullah flyover. Lampak stated that they attempted to have sex with the transgender but she refused. On this, Lampak took out a pistol and shot her. The victim has undergone surgery and is out of danger. We have launched a hunt for Kant," the officer said.

