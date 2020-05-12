Search

Transition from tennis has been tough, says retired Maria Sharapova

Updated: May 12, 2020, 09:17 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The five-time Grand Slam champ said her body is yet to adjust to the reduction in physical stress given the struggles she's been through during her injury-prone career

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova

Former World No. 1 tennis ace Maria Sharapova retired from the sport in February after 19 years on the WTA Tour. However, given the Coronavirus-caused lockdown which began a month after her retirement, she is obviously not enjoying the transition.

"I was ready for the transition [post-retirement] and I set up a really good base for myself. But this transition is different than I thought because of what we're all facing in today's environment," Maria told men's World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in an online chat recently.

The five-time Grand Slam champ said her body is yet to adjust to the reduction in physical stress given the struggles she's been through during her injury-prone career.

"I was very stubborn with my body. I struggled a lot with it because I kept thinking I could pass the hurdles [injuries] and get better. It's been a transitional relief that I'm not putting my body through that anymore but there are some things that I still carry in this transition. Last night, in my basement I went on the stationary bike at a 172 heart rate, and I'm like, 'Why am I doing this?' " she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK