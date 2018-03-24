Transporters: Remove restrictions or give us truck terminus

Fed up of the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles during the day in Mumbai, city transporters have given an ultimatum of March 31 to the Maharashtra government, saying it is affecting the overall business, and want a transport hub or terminus



“The traffic police has issued restrictions due to congestion and the on-going Metro work, saying no heavy vehicle can enter Mumbai between 12 midnight and 7 am, so these trucks have to ply in the night. But there is no worker to unload in the night unless you pay extra, the cost of which has to be borne by the consumer. About 5,000 to 6,000 heavy trucks need to enter Mumbai to unload their wares,” Vijay Rawal, president of the Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA) said.

“What we are asking is either allow these trucks during the day, or give us a place to unload the goods in the form of a truck terminus. If the government does not show interest in either, we will have no option but to protest,” he said.

“The government had promised us space at Wadala in the form of a truck terminus, but the project is now scrapped. At least give us space near Bhiwandi or elsewhere on the periphery of Mumbai so that these truck drivers can enter the city respectfully. You cannot stop them from coming as they are the spine of the economy of Mumbai,” Anil G Vijan, general secretary of BGTA said. A delegation of transporters also met the chief minister on Friday and has been assured of action.

