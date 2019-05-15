Trash it with corn

things-to-do

The statewide ban on single-use plastic will soon complete a year. But with the authorities going lax with the implementation, the material is insidiously making a comeback in our lives. If the ban, however, was successful in putting you on a greener path, these compostable dustbin liners made of corn starch should help you stay on track.

We sourced ours from Everything Eco, a Vasai-based venture that deals in eco-friendly products of daily utility. Priced at '230 for a pack of 30, they come in cardboard packaging and are CPCB and ISO-certified. Almost as sturdy as your black plastic liners, they are

also waterproof.

CALL 8087180464

