Travel: Art call in Rajasthan

The tour will include terracotta and marble-carving workshops, a photowalk at Nathdwara, and will also cover local tourist attractions like Lake Pichola, Bagore ki Haveli and the Kumbhalgarh Fort

If you are a lover of Indian art forms and curious to learn more about the fine artistic traditions of Rajasthan, this bit of news might bring you some cheer.

The Rangeela Rajasthan Kala Yatra is an experiential art tour that will take place in and around Udaipur. Weekend Art Room, which conducts art tours to various parts of India, will host the trip. Here, participants will be introduced to local art from authentic sources, as they live with, eat with, and learn from the artists, many of whom are state-level award winners.



Kumbhalgarh Fort

Open to anyone with a keen eye for art, one of the main aims of the Kala Yatra is to "introduce Indian art to people worldwide, and to connect people to the culture and traditions of India through an offbeat way of traveling," says founder Sona Choksi.

From February 6 to 11 AT Udaipur City Bus Depot.

Call 9930602032

Cost Rs 14,440 (excludes travel to and from Udaipur)

