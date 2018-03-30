Travel babe Shenaz Treasury excited to launch We Run The World

Ishq Vishk actress Shenaz Treasury is living her life to the fullest



Shenaz Treasury

Shenaz Treasury is excited to launch her own destination marketing company called We Run The World. "It's my goal to showcase hotels, spas, destinations and countries that I love to the world. I do this by marrying my love for travel and my talent for hosting and producing content," Shenaz, a former VJ, said in a statement.

"I like to actually experience each destination fully and my hands on approach and experiential content resonates with people. I am real. I am not just a sexy actor posing with perfect hair and make-up. I am real, I am honest, they identify with me. I'm thrilled to be able to share all my unique experiences with the world. At the moment. everyone still calls it Travel With Shenaz and the hashtag #travelwithshenaz is used by most travel enthusiasts around India. I am very excited to launch We Run The World," she added.

Shenaz is known for featuring in films like "Ishq Vishk", "Hum Tum" and "Delhi Belly".

