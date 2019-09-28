Travel bloggers Ali Zamany and Adrian Morrison to showcase India's heritage through short film

Travelling alone is fun but when you get friends to travel with, it becomes adventurous and exciting. Same was the case with two very close friends Adrian Morrison and Ali Zamany who visited places across the world and explored the less explored.

Adrian and Ali are two guys who can ditch almost anything for traveling. They love to meet new people, see new traditions and feel different cultures. They were so much into traveling that they pick this as their profession and became travel bloggers. Their blogs were so inspirational and informative that people loved to read and wait for the upcoming one. They were soon a rage on the social media platforms with millions of followers. They craft their journey so beautifully that people get inspire to visit these places.

Taking a step ahead, both Adrian and Ali Zamany have planned to create a short film on 'places to visit' in India. They are in process of making a short film where they will showcase few Indian ancient places which are left ignored.

Adrian and Ali are in talks with several Bollywood directors as they want to craft it with perfection. They want to influence people and also want them to visit the places which will be shown in the movie.

For this, both have travelled many miles to hunt such unique places in India. They have covered several cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Kashmir and few more.

Sources close to the travel bloggers have informed that they are planning to release this short film on various internet platforms to get a varied reach.

Ali and Adrian already have a huge number of followers on Instagram and other social media networks and they will soon start promoting their film on their profiles.

When asked why they want to go for a short film and not a commercial cinema? they said, "There are a lot of boundations in the commercial cinema. We don't want to get stereotyped, instead, we want to convey more and more to the audience. We have travelled a lot and found many such wonderful places in India which should be publicized. You will soon get to know through our short film. We have planned to present it in a way that it will mesmerize the audience and they will for sure get convinced to visit those places."

