Travel easy with these five smart bag packs

Travel with style and comfort with these stunning backpacks from Amazon

Summer is finally here, and it’s time to go on the much-awaited vacation. Whether it’s a hill station or sandy beaches or summer city breaks, wherever you go, comfort is the peak force during these travels. Here's a list of five must-have bag packs for your next travel plans.

1. Pole Star Backpack

This large 30 litres backpack from the house of POLE STAR provides separate spaces for a laptop and related accessories. With two spacious compartments, you can easily pack all your travel essentials in this one bag. You also have the option of external bottle holders for quick and easy access. It is lightweight and comfortable to carry. This trendy polyester backpack is dust-proof and water-resistant in nature which ensures that your belongings are safe even on a rainy day. You can now buy this Pole Star Backpack for a discounted price of Rs 545. Shop here

2. Amazon Basics Backpack

Carry books, homework and other everyday essentials with this classic backpack/daypack from AmazonBasics. Lightweight and comfortable, the useful pack makes it easy to transport necessary school supplies from home or dorm room to class and back again. It can also be used as a handy carry-on bag when traveling or as a daypack for field trips and other excursions. You can now buy this Amazon Basics Backpack for a discounted price of Rs 799. Shop here

3. Auxter Backpack

Auxter stylish and rooted in practicality backpack is one of the timeless classics. Perfect for the office, meetings, or a sudden getaway, it is equipped to take you where you want to be. Built from waxed water repellant Polyester, it is perfect for the serious businessman, entrepreneurs or managers looking for something with a more utility & unique rugged look. You can now buy this Auxter Backpack for a discounted price of Rs 379. Shop here

4. Skybags Backpack

Packing in extra space with extra style, Skybags tekie x range promises to deliver all you look for in a backpack for college and more. You can now buy this Skybags Backpack for a discounted price of Rs 2000. Shop here

5. Fur Jaden Backpack

This durable and lightweight backpack from Fur Jaden can keep you sorted throughout the day while also being super stylish, thus making it the perfect modern and functional accessory for any user – male or female. This backpack can be the perfect complement to your bold and charismatic persona, while its multiple inner chambers can hold all your stuff with convenience. Fur Jaden backpacks are young, vibrant and fashionable accessories which are also a symbol of sophistication. This backpack is high on aesthetics as well as on utility and functionality. This unisex backpack from Fur Jaden comes in an anti-theft design which lets you carry your laptop anywhere with confidence. Keep your belongings secure as your score high on the style quotient with this functional backpack. You can now buy this Fur Jaden Backpack for a discounted price of Rs 2000. Shop here

