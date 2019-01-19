Travel: Things you probably didn't know about Bhutan

travel

Though it has been gaining popularity amongst Indian travelers, travel enthusiasts Ankita and Chetan realised that there were so many things that no one had mentioned about Bhutan

Ankita and Chetan

Hygge (hue-guh), ever heard of that term? It is a Danish concept that is used to acknowledge all good things in life and surrounding ourselves with such things. Travel enthusiasts Ankita and Chetan have been following this concept for quite some time now and that is how they thought of following 'Hygge Vibes Around the World'. To see what makes a country happy and how do people stay happy. This took us to our happy neighbours, Bhutan.

Planning to travel to Bhutan? Ankita and Chetan have words of wisdom to make your travel simpler. "This trip to the Himalayan Kingdom opened our eyes to many things about Bhutan. Though it has been gaining popularity amongst Indian travelers, we realised that there were so many things that no one had mentioned about Bhutan. In a way, it turned out to be good for us. We've listed them for you."

All pictures Ankita and Chetan. Instagram/married_to_a_beardo

A healthy balance of monarchy and democracy

One thing that you can't ignore in Bhutan is the strong presence of the royal family in every household. Be it a photo or some merchandise like curtains or wall clocks, the King is present everywhere. Apparently, the King gave them the gift of democracy, and that is why they call him the People's King. Yes, it is surprising.

Respecting the rules and rulers

As respectful as they are towards their rulers, Bhutanese have respect for the rules as well. From simple rules like crossing the road only from zebra crossing to or as big as not accepting bribes, they follow them religiously.

The country isn't cheap

Before visiting Bhutan, we came across many articles that said Bhutan was a cheap country for Indians. But in reality, it's almost the same. In fact commodities like food and clothes are sometimes even more expensive than India. (Except for alcohol, of course).

Instagram/married_to_a_beardo

For the love of booze

Speaking of alcohol, we were surprised to see how much Bhutanese love their booze. Every small general store has a collection of alcohol. And they are cheap! Their peach wine Zumzin is to die for. Actually, a few pegs of alcohol comes in handy in such weather.

What about those food habits?

Food in Bhutan didn't impress us much. Their food options are pretty limited and they are bland, especially for us. The only taste is that of the spicy raw chilies which they eat with rice. Also sadly (for us), they don’t indulge much in sweets. You won’t find any local desserts or sweets in Bhutan.

Instagram/married_to_a_beardo

Relationship dynamics

In terms of relationships, we found Bhutan to be very progressive. Their 4th King had 4 wives and had a happy family. The country used to practice polygamy until a few years ago. So getting married at an early age and getting divorced is pretty common there. Many Bhutanese believe that internet and social media are responsible for failed relationships.

Phallus temple

We are sure you might have heard about the phallus temple, built in memory of the rebellious monk, Lam Drukpa Kuenley. He was a social critic who taunted the hypocrisy of the established orders. Thus the use of his phallus as a weapon that symbolises the discomfort that the social experiences when facing the truth. And you see a phallus structure or a drawing on every house in Punakha. You won't believe it until you see it.

National dress

Bhutan has a national dress that they need to wear while working. It's either cotton or a silk rob with socks till knee length for men, called 'GO', and a wrap-around skirt and top for women which is called 'KEERA'. Even the King and Queen of Bhutan wear them.

Cleanliness and discipline

Most of the Bhutanese refrain from littering on the roads or any public places. Even our driver requested us to keep the waste inside the car. Also, you will not see people breaking the traffic lines or arguing with other people. It's a friendly country that thrives on discipline. We can learn a lot from them.

Arrangements for drivers

Almost 85-90% hotels and resorts provide free stay and food for drivers. In India, we don't even think about such arrangements for the driver and mostly drivers end up sleeping in the car itself. We found it very thoughtful and nice.

Bhutan was a real treat when it came to natural beauty and happy people. They are not necessarily outwardly happy like the Canadians or Irish, but they are happy within themselves and their humble background. It teaches you how to be happy and satisfied with whatever you have without greed. Bhutan is and will always be special for us.

Instagram/married_to_a_beardo

Reaching Bhutan

By flight

Bhutan's Druk Air is the only flight that goes to Bhutan from Delhi, Mumbai, Bagdogra, Kolkata and Guwahati.

By road

We took a cab from Bagdogra to Phuentsholing in Bhutan and another one to Paro. You will get the permit at the border. You can also enter Bhutan from Guwahati, Assam.

Total cost

For 10 days, it costed us around Rs. 85 - 90 K. This includes stays, food, travel - from India, in Bhutan, return, shopping etc.

