Travis Head: Australia would have liked to have more wickets

cricket

Travis Head, who has had a good series with the bat, admitted his team would have liked to have picked up more wickets on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test

Australia's pacer Pat Cummins celebrates Hanuma Vihari's wicket on Day One of the third Test in Melbourne yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

It was a little startling to see Travis Head at Australia's press conference on Boxing Day yesterday because, like most non-bowling Aussies, he was almost anonymous on the park on Day One of the third Test. But Pat Cummins, Australia's only wicket-taker, had sent down 19 tiring overs, and someone had to come over and offer the team's views.

Head, who has had a good series with the bat, admitted his team would have liked to have picked up more wickets. "We would have liked to have 3-4-5 wickets tonight. Hopefully, as the game goes on, we will get more spin," he said. Head was all praise for IPL teammate Mayank Agarwal, whose sparkling 76 was the bedrock around which the visitors constructed 215 for two.

"I have played with him for Delhi Daredevils. He played very well against us on the India 'A' tour, and he played well again today," Head said about the Indian debutant. "I thought it was tough work. Boxing Day with 70,000 people can be difficult on your debut. He played exceptionally well today."

Australia's fast bowlers plugged away, hitting limb and body and trying everything at their disposal, but they were baulked as much by the stodginess of the Indian batting as the lack of response from the already maligned MCG deck. "That's Test cricket," Head philosophised. "Sometimes you have days like this, it's not always going to be clear sailing and good wickets."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates