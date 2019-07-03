Trawling for crawlies

things-to-do

There is no better time to spot insects than the monsoons, and a walk at SGNP promises to familiarise you with the unusual multi-legged

Crimson-tailed marsh hawk is a species that breeds in waterbodies

Jayesh Vishwakarma, education officer at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), tells us that a professor of his used to say that animals essentially need these things for survival — roti, kapda, makaan, aur Zeenat Aman. What he meant was that all that a species needs to continue inhabiting this planet are food, shelter and a partner to mate with. That, Vishwakarma adds, is also why the monsoon is the time when SGNP is teeming with insects, making it the ideal time to spot a multitude of them. Flowers are in full bloom, which means butterflies, for instance, can feed on their nectar and take shelter under plants. Trees have sprouted fresh foliage. That provides ideal fodder to, say, grasshoppers, whose increased presence means that a variety of predatory insects like spiders can look forward to a handy snack, too. The whole place is in fact teeming with all sorts of creepy-crawlies, and a walk promises to open up the world of these tiny creatures for Mumbaikars this weekend.



(Left) The green huntsman spider doesn't build a web, and uses green leaves as a camouflage. (Right) The mantis nymph has enlarged forelegs that it uses for catching and gripping prey

It will take place at the Nagla Block section of the national park, and Vishwakarma says, "The area has foliage that attracts a lot of insect species. Leaana Indica is one such example. It's a nectivorous plant that a number of wasps and butterflies feed off. And another good thing about the block is that it has a creek next to it, where there are lots of mangrove plantations that provide nutrition to a further set of insects."



(Left) The portia spider is regarded as the world's most intelligent spider. (Right) The stick mantis mimics twigs on trees to protect itself from predators

Participants, in other words, will be spoilt for choice during their trail. But what are some of the species that they can hope to spot. We ask Vishwakarma, and he gives us these five examples.

On July 7, 6.30 am t0 12.30 pm meeting point Main gate of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Call 28868686

Log on to https://forms.gle/v5bqb4Xz3McdvrLA8 to register

Cost Rs 850

