Treat iconic Deccan Queen responsibly, Mumbai

It is heartening that the dining car of the iconic intercity train, Deccan Queen, has been upgraded to provide a more comfortable journey to the travellers. In just a few more months, people commuting between Mumbai and Pune will get to enjoy their breakfast along with the panoramic view of the Khandala Ghats.

Deccan Queen, started by the British in 1930, is one of the most prestigious trains run by the Central Railway and the only regular passenger train that has a separate dining car. Regular Mumbai-Pune travellers and rail fans must be ecstatic about the revamped train, which the Central Railway says will also provide a comfortable journey.

The loyal customers of Deccan Queen must also be feeling a sense of pride about the train's new 40-seat dining car. The Railways involved the Mumbaikars and Punekars in the revamp process and implemented their suggestions too. The new colour scheme of the train — royal blue shade on a white background with red bands on top and bottom with the letters DQ written in big, life-size fonts — was the people's choice. This must encourage the people to treat the redesigned Deccan Queen responsibly and with respect.

Unfortunately, Indians have a well-earned reputation of treating public infrastructure poorly and with neglect. How many times have we seen seats that have been either ripped off or slashed, handles that are partially or fully broken, and scratches on parts of the trains? Numerous times, and this is not limited to just trains, but buses, parks, bus stops, public toilets, railways stations, in fact every place with public infrastructure have been misused.

This shows our utter disrespect for public property. This new year, let us work on shedding that reputation and become a civil society that respects its infrastructure. Let's treat facilities developed for us like they are our personal belongings. Let us begin this change right now, Mumbai.

