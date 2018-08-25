Treat Kerala on different yardstick for aid, says CM Vijayan

national

Student volunteers seek donations by holding placards at a busy traffic junction near SMV School, Trivandrum's largest relief material collection centre, in Kerala. Pic/AFP

Kerala should be treated on a different yardstick for extending flood relief assistance, as its huge loss cannot be compared with damage in any other state at any point of time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

Giving a detailed account of the havoc caused by the floods, he said the preliminary assessment of losses was around Rs 20,000 crore, which was equal to the state's annual plan size for 2018-19. The heavy rains and floods have claimed 231 lives in Kerala since August 8 and more than 10.40 lakh people are still in relief camps across the state.

In support of his stand that Kerala's case was unique, he said the state was densely populated and had infrastructure facilities such as good roads, communication network and hospitals. Hence, the loss suffered in the floods was huge in nature, Vijayan said.

Special lottery for raising funds

To raise additional funds towards the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund following the floods, Finance Minister Thomas Issac on Friday announced a special lottery. Issac told the media that each ticket would cost Rs 250 and the draw would take place on October 3. The entire proceeds of the lottery will go to the CMDRF.

No aid finalised for Kerala: UAE officials

No specific amount for financial aid to flood-ravaged Kerala has been finalised officially by the United Arab Emirates and there was no announcement on donation to the state, officials in UAE embassy said on Friday, amid a row over the Centre deciding not to accept any foreign donations for flood relief.

