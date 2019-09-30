Treat Resort Group - A Treat to Your Senses

Treat Resort Group - Defines Affordable Luxury & one of the best resorts near Mumbai.

Two Luxury Resorts which are Destination in their own way are worth a visit for its charming beauty and comfortable stay -

Treat Resort at Silvassa

Flagship Resort of the Treat Resort Group. It is strategically located in the Forest of Silvassa, U.T. of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and just 2.5 hours from Mumbai. Lavishly spread across 24 acres of Greenery with 194 luxurious rooms that meet the highest standards of comfort.

What makes this resort different from any other resorts in Silvassa & Near Mumbai, its big sized Rooms & delicious food with numerous in-house amenities.

There is an unprecedented line-up of meeting spaces with "6 Conference Rooms", ranging in size and seating arrangements and "2 pillar-less ballrooms of 8,000 sqft each". There is an elegant setting for hosting Corporate's - Offsites, MICE, AGM's, Dealer Meet, Product Launches, Large conferences and small group discussions.

There are one of the Pioneers of Destination Wedding & Best Wedding Destination Near Mumbai with 5 Outdoor Venues and known for the Best New Year Parties Near Mumbai & organizing other Entertainment Shows.

They offer numerous In-House Amenities like Water Park, Wellness Spa, Swimming Pool, Kids Play Area, Indoor as well as Outdoor Games, Fitness center, Jacuzzi and 3 Restaurants. There is pricing convenience for stay as a whole family and complete value for money.

They offer a perfect blend of togetherness and privacy making it a perfect destination.

Treat Beach Resort and Spa at Gholvad

The newly launched, 2nd Resort of the Treat Resort Group; Treat Beach Resort & Spa at Gholvad- It is a Luxury Boutique Resort surrounded by chickoo trees & greenery which makes it the ultimate experience in luxury and convenience. With the beautiful Bordi beach located just 500 meters from the resort and just 500 Meters, 2.5 Hrs Away from Mumbai, 15 km away from Dahanu Railway Station & 500 Meters Away from Gholvad Railway Station

Customers can experience the ultimate luxury in the collection of Room Category - Suites, Premier and Superior rooms owing to the modern accommodation.

From a massive 15000 sq.ft. outdoor lawn to 3 Pillarless Banquet spanning from 2000 sq. ft. to 4000 sq.ft. guest can rest assured of making wonderful memories of their special occasions.

From the large swimming pool, lush greenery, wellness spa, kids play area and indoor games to multi-cuisine restaurants Treat Zaika- the open-air restaurant, Woods Cafe - Antique Specialty Restaurant and Treat Roof Garden - the rooftop restaurant overlooking chikoo farms, No other Resort in Gholvad comes close to the ecstatic experience you will get at Treat Beach Resort and Spa where fun never ends.

Be it a Wedding, Corporate Events, Film shootings, Corporate holiday, or just a regular family trip, it is the perfect destination for every occasion.

