Tree falls in front of Hema Malini's convoy in Uttar Pradesh

A tree fell in front of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Hema Malini's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, following heavy rain and dust storm in the district on Sunday.

No information about injuries or any casualty has been reported so far. Dust storms, followed by heavy rainfall and lightning, hit various parts of the country yesterday, claiming 29 lives across the nation.

From Delhi to West Bengal to Andhra Pradesh, many states reported the loss of lives and properties. In Bengal and Andhra alone 16 lives were lost, including four children. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the thunderstorm will continue for the next 48 to 72 hours.

