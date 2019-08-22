Tremors felt in Chamba

national

Shimla: A low-intensity quake on Thursday shook Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh. According to news agency, ANI, no loss of life or property was reported. An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 4:51 am, a state disaster management official stated. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km in northeast of Chamba, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas. Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

In another incident, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official informed. No casualties or damage to property was reported in the incident stated Santosh Kadam, the regional disaster management cell chief. The earthquake having its epicenter at a depth of 10 km was felt around 5.38 am in Dundalwadi village of Dahanu taluka, he added.

With inputs from PTI

