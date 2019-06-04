Trending Kartik Aaryan hashtags that went viral

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan has just recently amassed a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram, thus proving that he is no less of an internet sensation

Kartik Aaryan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kartikaaryan

While the heartthrob of Bollywood – Kartik Aaryan reigns the heart of millions, one can't also refute the fact that the young lad, who has an impressive line-up of upcoming films, is also the king of social media. Kartik Aaryan's popularity on social media is unmissable.

Kartik Aaryan has just recently amassed a whopping 10 million followers on Instagram, thus proving that he is no less of an internet sensation. While many other B-town celebs too enjoy similar popularity on social media, what's truly interesting about Kartik's presence online are the trending hashtags that the young actor has to his credit.

Over the past few years, the rising star of Bollywood apart from his stellar performances and box office achievements also made it to the headlines for his trending hashtags like - #PoseLikeKartikAaryan, #HairLikeKartikAaryan, #GudduKiBidaai – that went viral on the internet.

Kartik is known for his style and swag and few months ago the internet was abuzz with a hashtag called #PoseLikeKartikAaryan, where his fans were using this popular hashtag to share their pictures while posing like this youth icon. That's not all, Kartik's hairstyle has also become a rage among young boys across the nation, who are sporting hairdos similar to Kartik and using the hashtag - #HairLikeKartikAaryan.

Kartik's last hit film – Luka Chuppi, kickstarted the hashtag - #GudduKiBidaai, which is still being used by his fans. Clearly, Kartik is one hot stuff on social media too.

