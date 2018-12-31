Trends that can help you get high on health for 2019

health-fitness

Nutrition, food, fitness, and wellness experts chart out a 360-degree blueprint of the trends that will help you kickstart 2019

Eat wise

There are no prizes for guessing that in the food and nutrition sphere, "keto" was definitely the buzzword of the year. But even a cursory observation will clarify that fermentation and fermented food, and nutrition substitutes were just as popular. As a result, specialised teas, spiced coffee, a variety of funguses like snow fungus and kikurage and non-dairy milks such as almond, peanut, coconut, cashew, hemp, oat, pecan, flax, and pea protein were in vogue. Here's what experts have to say.



Pure desi ghee

* "Sesame seed paste will be the new peanut butter, fats will be the new protein, particularly oils like coconut and ghee, and alcohol-free sparkling drinks such as fruit-based bubbly or orange wine will also see a rise this coming year," reveals chef Vikramjit Roy of The Wine Rack, Mumbai. He recently created a healthy menu for the restaurant-bar and he adds, "Although there has been a considerable growth of 'meatless' meats globally, it's unlikely to make a sustainable impact in India."



Vikramjit Roy and Sarah Todd

* Australian chef Sarah Todd who co-curated the menu with Roy elaborates, "People are becoming aware of health to live a more energetic life and not only to control weight." Maintaining good gut health will be a priority in 2019, and Todd explains why. "I have been focusing on maintaining good gut health and have instantly noticed the difference. It's important to focus on what's going in the body and encourage good

bacteria since we live fast-paced lives."



Maahek Nair and Shraddha Kapoor after a session

* Nutritionist Maahek Nair is currently working with actor Shraddha Kapoor for her upcoming biopic on Olympic badminton champion Saina Nehwal, and has clients like host Manish Paul and TV actor Asha Negi. Nair believes that the ketogenic diet is here to stay, along with carb cycling and intermittent fasting.

* "Carb cycling is great because alternating between high and low carb days cuts your body fat percentage down while still ensuring you have enough fuel for your muscles to rebuild," she explains, adding, "On the other hand, intermittent fasting is a great way to lose weight, but it's more a lifestyle choice than a diet plan."

Breathe wellness

Awareness about the health benefits of yoga has never been stronger and it has perpetrated the participation of a huge number of people in the practice. Gyms, schools, colleges, old age homes and even workplaces are encouraging it in a big way," says Nikitaa Parmar, yoga teacher and therapist at RESET, a fitness studio in Bandra that is popular among celebrities. According to Parmar, the biggest wellness trend in 2019 will be holistic living and healing. "Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shilpa Shetty are already following the module," she shares.

* The holistic approach to yoga is hinged on synchronising the body, mind and soul. "Even if you are eating right and exercising on a regular basis, but are stressed or disturbed most of the time, sooner or later, that is going to show in your body and start harming it at all levels," she elaborates.



Nikitaa Parmar

* Asanas, pranayama and breathing techniques not only help in keeping you fit, but also benefit body organs and keep diseases at bay. At the same time, it works on the mental level by improving concentration, focus, memory and aids in managing stress levels. The results are loss of extra fat, increase in strength, energy and flexibility and a balanced state of mind.

* Brands have come up with organic, comfortable, and stylish clothing to wear during workout or yoga sessions. These are usually made of recyclable material and allow the skin to breathe.



Karle trains Sonam K Ahuja

Fad to fit

Fitness expert Radhika Karle, who has been training actor Sonam K Ahuja for six years and has also trained Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, says pilates, which was a huge fad in 2018, will continue to be popular in 2019 along with aerial silks yoga and functional training. The in-demand expert outlines why the fitness routine works.

* Pilates is a great form of exercise as anyone aged 10 to 100 can practice it with a few props like the Franklin ball, pilates ring and foam roller.

* Mat pilates is the most challenging as you have no assistance and therefore require a significant amount of core strength to perform most of the exercises.



Radhika Karle

* It helps create concentric muscle contraction (shortening of the muscle) on one side of the body while the muscle on the opposite side contracts eccentrically (lengthening of the muscle) which aids in uniform, long, and lean muscle development which drastically reduces the risk of injury.

* "Fitness is evolving as clients are worried less about losing weight. They are increasingly looking at workouts that feel good, are pain-free and help them become flexible and strong," she tells us.

