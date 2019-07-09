Trendy gumboots: Gift your happy feet the perfect gift this moonsoon

health-fitness

Get monsoon ready with these five vibrant gumboots from Amazon store

Representational image

With monsoon already in, its time to upgrade your wardrobe with rain friendly accessories. Here's a list of five rain boots you must have from Amazon store to enjoy the weather in comfort and style!

1. HANNEA Fashion Waterproof Boots

Thicken high elastic waterproof fabric, special zipper waterproof layer design, slip-resistant thicken sole. Fashionable sport style. Lightweight; convenient to carry with anywhere in rainy days/snow days/outdoor activities. You can buy this product at a discounted price for Rs 699. Shop here

2. A.Sharif Gumboot

Industrial Gumboots are made from PVC specially formulated for the correct word application. Its design is reinforced at the heel ankle and is durable as well as flexible and are feet friendly Features: Non-abrasive sole Comfortable for long wearing Perfect fitting Skin-friendly Specifications. You can buy this product at a discounted price for Rs 699. Shop here



3. Stephen Joseph Rainboots

Match your child's raincoat and boots with these fun coordinating designs! The kid's umbrella is made to be easy and safe for little ones to use. It is made of 100% polyester and has a wrap-around velcro closure for easy storage. You can buy this product at a discounted price for Rs 1732. Shop here

4. TITAP Toddler Rain Boots



Soft and comfortable with dry cotton interior. Great gift for rainy day or everyday shoes, waterproof leather trim and rubber sole made from environmentally friendly and nontoxic rubber. You can buy this product at a discounted price for Rs 959. Shop here

5. JRM's Waterproof Rain Shoes



The advantages of rain shoes and rain shoe covers are perfectly combined in the product. Besides being super slip resistant, waterproof and wear resistant, it is portable and convenient for your trips as well. It’s designed for traveling, biking, motorcycling, fishing also ideal for Garden, Farm, Golf Course, Forest etc. The rain boot cover is made of super soft and thick silicone rubber material. With excellent elasticity, it is foldable and space-saving. As integrated molding shoes cover, it's seamless and offers perfect waterproof function. You can buy this product at a discounted price for Rs 479. Shop here