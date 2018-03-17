Tri-nation series: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in heated clash; to face India in final

Bangladesh pulled off a sensational two-wicket victory over Sri Lanka under dramatic circumstances to set up a summit clash against India in the Nidahas Twenty20 cricket tri-series, here yesterday



Bangladesh's team members perform a nagging dance as they celebrate their team's victory over Sri Lanka by 2 wickets during the sixth Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka of the tri-nation Nidahas Trophy at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Pic/AFP

Nerves frayed, tensions boiled over, heated words were exchanged an the uncontrolled dark side of the Bangladesh team came to the fore even as they won a thriller against Sri Lanka to book a place in the final of the Nidahas Trophy, where they will take on India.

The trouble began in the final over, when needing 12 to win, Mustafizur Rahman played and missed at a short ball, conceding a dot ball. The standing umpire had not signalled the one bouncer for the over, and Udana banged it in short once more. Another play and miss, and this time Mustafizur was run out attempting to steal the bye that would get Mahmudullah on strike. The square-leg umpire, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, appeared to signal a no-ball for height, but Ravindra Wimalasiri, his colleague let the ball stay a legitimate one.

Several Bangladesh players ran onto the field from the sidelines, and words were exchanged with Sri Lanka's fielders. Shakib-al-Hasan, returning to the team, as captain, was just behind the boundary ropes, and he signalled his batsmen to walk off the field forfeiting the match, even as the fourth umpire tried to calm him down. For a time, there were all manner of officials and players on the outfield, and eventually good sense prevailed, allowing Mahmudullah to continue.

The third ball of the over was full and wide and Mahmudullah carved it over the off side for a boundary. The next ball was full and straight and he clipped it to the deep for a couple. The penultimate ball, an attempted yorker, was just off length and Mahmudullah creamed it into the stands over backward square-leg to got past the target of 160.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had been in all manner of trouble after being put in to bat, reduced to 41 for 5. But, Kusal Perera, who has been in form all tournament, rebuilt and then exploded, making 61. Thesara Perera chose the perfect time to score his maiden half-century, ending with 58 as Sri Lanka posted a challenging 159 for 7.

In response, Bangladesh were coasting, thanks to a calm 50 at the of the order from Tamim, but slumped from 97 for 2 to 137 for 6, allowing Sri Lanka back into the game. As the equation became worse and the situation tighter, Bangladesh forgot that they were only playing a game of cricket, losing their rags, but thanks to Mahmudullah, (43 not out from 18) not the game.

