Tri-Nation series: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh clash in virtual semifinal

Sri Lankan and Bangladesh will look to rectify their shortcomings, when they square off in a virtual semi-final encounter in the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series here today



Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan and Bangladesh will look to rectify their shortcomings, when they square off in a virtual semi-final encounter in the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series here today. The winner will play India in the final on March 18. Both teams have two points with a victory each in the tri-series so far. Sri Lanka surprised India in the tournament opener while Bangladesh convincingly chased down a target of 215 set by the host's last week. The home side enjoy a slight advantage as in case of washout, they will proceed to the final owing to a better net run-rate.

Sri Lanka's recent record against Bangladesh, prior to the defeat last week, has been impressive. They beaten Bangladesh in an away Test and T20 series besides the final of the ODI tri-series also involving Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka will be missing the services of their regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who has been suspended from two Twenty20 Internationals, after being found guilty of a serious over-rate offence in the match against Bangladesh on March 11.

Thisara Perera will continue as skipper in Chandimal's absence. The home side will rely on the their batting efforts of Kusal Mendis,who has been in good form along with Kusal Perera, Upul Tharanga and skipper Thisara Perera chipping in. Bangladesh will be aiming for more consistency from their top-order which has been good in one game and disappointing in the couple of other matches involving India.

Mushfiqur Rahim will look to continue from where he left off against India while Shakib Al Hasan's surprise return will give a much-needed confidence boost to Bangladesh ahead of their do-or-die game against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera,(c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.

