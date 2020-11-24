Trials show third COVID-19 vaccine is cheaper, effective

People wait to undergo tests at a centre in Tianjin. China is testing millions of people in Tianjin, Shanghai and Manzhouli. Workers of Shanghai's Pudong International airport are also being tested. Pic/AFP

AstraZeneca said on Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90 per cent effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. The results are based on interim analysis of trials in the UK and Brazil of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca. No hospitalisations or severe cases of COVID-19 were reported in participants.

According to BBC, the trial's chief investigator Dr Andrew Pollard said there was "a hint in the data" that this dose regime "was also able to reduce asymptomatic infection". "If that is right, we might be able to halt the virus in its tracks and stop transmitting between people."

"I think these are really exciting results," Dr Pollard. "Because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, it can be distributed around the world using the normal immunisation distribution system. And so our goal … to make sure that we have a vaccine that was accessible everywhere, I think we've actually managed to do that."

This vaccine is also cheaper. AstraZeneca has reached agreements with governments and international health bodies that put its price at about $2.50 a dose. Pfizer's vaccine costs about $20 a dose, while Moderna's is $15 to $25.

Pak to close schools, colleges 2 months after reopening

A little over two months after students across Pakistan returned to classes, the authorities on Monday decided to close all educational institutions again from November 26 to January 10 to contain the pandemic that has claimed nearly 7,700 lives and infected over 3.7 lakh people in the country. The government will hold a review meeting before reopening the institutions.

Spain to launch national COVID vaccination plan in January

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says a national COVID-19 vaccination plan will be launched in January. Sánchez said the vaccine will be administered at 13,000 locations across Spain and "a very substantial part of the population" can be vaccinated in the first half of next year. Further details will be announced on Tuesday.

